Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: target of Rs 754: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

In Q3FY22, APE grew moderately by 16% y-o-y. Annuity business continued to demonstrate strong growth at 75% y-o-y and constituted ~20% of overall new business premium. Protection business, which constituted ~28% of overall new business premium, grew by ~19% y-o-y. ULIP business continues to witness strong growth (of ~21% y-o-y), owing to buoyant equity markets. VNB recorded robust growth of 35% y-o-y to Rs. 1,388 crore, with VNB margin at 27.1%, up by 102 bps y-o-y and 65 bps q-o-q in Q3FY22, primarily on account of better product mix. We believe that the growth prospects of protection business remains robust given the under-penetration in the long term and the growth story in the Indian insurance space continues to hold true.

Outlook

We have revised our estimates and target multiple and maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 754.

At 14:50 hrs ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 570.60, down Rs 3.35, or 0.58 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 579.25 and an intraday low of Rs 568.80.

It was trading with volumes of 43,841 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 40,818 shares, an increase of 7.41 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 5.52 percent or Rs 33.55 at Rs 573.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 724.50 and 52-week low Rs 411.00 on 08 September, 2021 and 22 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.24 percent below its 52-week high and 38.83 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 82,011.59 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

