MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: target of Rs 754: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 754 in its research report dated January 19, 2022.

Broker Research
January 20, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


In Q3FY22, APE grew moderately by 16% y-o-y. Annuity business continued to demonstrate strong growth at 75% y-o-y and constituted ~20% of overall new business premium. Protection business, which constituted ~28% of overall new business premium, grew by ~19% y-o-y. ULIP business continues to witness strong growth (of ~21% y-o-y), owing to buoyant equity markets. VNB recorded robust growth of 35% y-o-y to Rs. 1,388 crore, with VNB margin at 27.1%, up by 102 bps y-o-y and 65 bps q-o-q in Q3FY22, primarily on account of better product mix. We believe that the growth prospects of protection business remains robust given the under-penetration in the long term and the growth story in the Indian insurance space continues to hold true.


Outlook


We have revised our estimates and target multiple and maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 754.

More Info on Trent

Close

Related stories

At 14:50 hrs ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 570.60, down Rs 3.35, or 0.58 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 579.25 and an intraday low of Rs 568.80.

It was trading with volumes of 43,841 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 40,818 shares, an increase of 7.41 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 5.52 percent or Rs 33.55 at Rs 573.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 724.50 and 52-week low Rs 411.00 on 08 September, 2021 and 22 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.24 percent below its 52-week high and 38.83 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 82,011.59 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 20, 2022 01:56 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.