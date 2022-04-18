English
    Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: target of Rs 720: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated April 17, 2022.

    April 18, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


    We remain enthused with IPRU Life’s product and channel diversification strides, which has made the business considerably more robust than before. This is illustrated by the fact that the Rs21.6bn FY22 VNB mix is split between 16% by ULIPs, 43% by protection and 41% by non-linked savings. While volume growth has been volatile, product/distribution levers are available for VNB (volume and margin) growth, which should ensure >15% RoEV. Current valuation at 2.2x/1.9x FY23E/FY24E P/EV is attractive. Maintain BUY.



    Outlook


    As we rollover our estimates to FY24, our target price works out to Rs720 (unchanged) by assigning 20x multiple to FY24 VNB of Rs31bn (earlier 25x). At our TP, the stock will trade at 2.52x FY24E P/EV. At CMP, it is trading at 1.9x FY24E P/EV.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #buy r #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 05:53 pm
