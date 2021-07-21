Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

IPRU posted ~48% YoY growth in total APE, led by healthy (66%/~164%) trends in the Non-Linked Savings/Annuity business, while linked APE growth bounced back strongly (49%). Growth in the Protection segment was mainly aided by Credit Life/Group term, while Individual Protection saw a decline. Absolute VNB growth was robust (~78% YoY, 15% beat), with VNB margin improving sharply to 29.4% (500bp YoY) v/s 25.1% in FY21. It reported a shareholders' loss of ~INR1.9b on account of higher COVID-related provisions and claims settlement. It settled total gross COVID-19 claims of ~INR11.2b over 1QFY22 (3.2x increase over FY21). It has created provisions of ~INR5b (Mar'21: INR3.3b) towards future COVID-19 claims. We estimate IPRU to deliver ~36% CAGR in VNB over FY21-23E, led by robust premium growth, buoyed by new partnerships and product segments, thus enabling operating RoEV of ~17% over FY21-23E.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating. We estimate IPRU to deliver ~32%/36% CAGR in new business APE/VNB growth over FY21-23E, led by improving margin (29% by FY23E), thus enabling an improvement in operating RoEV to ~17%. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR700/share (2.6x FY23E EV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More