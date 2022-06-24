Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 630: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life’s (IPRU) Annual Report reaffirms the company’s focus on steadily diversifying its product mix, especially, the non-par savings & protection segment. The addition of new-age partners and a wider presence across traditional channels will boost its business growth. The share of banca channel (excluding ICICI Bank) has increased to 14% in FY22 from 5% in FY18. These initiatives will provide the company with diversification benefits and drive an optimal business mix, thereby supporting margins. IPRU reiterated its guidance to double FY19 Value of New Business (VNB) by FY23 led by its 4P strategy.



Outlook

IPRU has reported 34% YoY growth in individual WRP in FY23 YTD and we estimate ~21% CAGR in new business APE and 23% CAGR in VNB over FY22-24E. We reiterate our Buy rating with a revised PT of INR630 (2.1x FY24E EV).

More Info

