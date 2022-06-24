English
    Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 630: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated June 23, 2022.

    June 24, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


    ICICI Prudential Life’s (IPRU) Annual Report reaffirms the company’s focus on steadily diversifying its product mix, especially, the non-par savings & protection segment. The addition of new-age partners and a wider presence across traditional channels will boost its business growth. The share of banca channel (excluding ICICI Bank) has increased to 14% in FY22 from 5% in FY18. These initiatives will provide the company with diversification benefits and drive an optimal business mix, thereby supporting margins. IPRU reiterated its guidance to double FY19 Value of New Business (VNB) by FY23 led by its 4P strategy.



    Outlook


    IPRU has reported 34% YoY growth in individual WRP in FY23 YTD and we estimate ~21% CAGR in new business APE and 23% CAGR in VNB over FY22-24E. We reiterate our Buy rating with a revised PT of INR630 (2.1x FY24E EV).

    At 15:32 hrs ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 492.45, down Rs 4.25, or 0.86 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 505.00 and an intraday low of Rs 492.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 23,352 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.98 percent or Rs 9.65 at Rs 496.70.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 724.50 and 52-week low Rs 430.00 on 08 September, 2021 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 32.03 percent below its 52-week high and 14.52 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 70,788.64 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 24, 2022 03:35 pm
