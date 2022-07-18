Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 630: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

IPRU posted a 24.7% YoY growth in new business APE, led by an all-round growth of 25%/22% in Savings/Protection. Within Savings, Annuity/Non-Linked/ULIPs grew 69%/41%/15% YoY. VNB grew 31.6% YoY to INR4.7b (in line). This was primarily driven by a 128bp QoQ improvement in VNB margin to 31% in 1QFY23. IPRU remains on track to achieve its stated objective of doubling FY19 VNB by FY23. With adequate growth and margin levers available, we estimate the IPRU to meet its guidance, which entails ~23% VNB growth in FY23. We expect IPRU to deliver 24% CAGR in VNB over FY22-24, largely led by healthy premium growth and steady margin, thereby enabling operating RoEV at 17% in FY24. We maintain our Buy rating.

We expect VNB margin to improve marginally and expect IPRU to deliver 18%/24% CAGR in new business APE and VNB over FY22-24, thus enabling an operating RoEV of 17% in FY24. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR630/share (2.1x FY24E EV).

At 14:54 hrs ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 522.90, up Rs 5.55, or 1.07 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 527.45 and an intraday low of Rs 514.50.

It was trading with volumes of 501,833 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 32,703 shares, an increase of 1,434.50 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.85 percent or Rs 4.35 at Rs 517.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 724.50 and 52-week low Rs 430.00 on 08 September, 2021 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.83 percent below its 52-week high and 21.6 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 75,166.28 crore.



