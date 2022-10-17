English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated October 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 17, 2022 / 10:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) posted a flattish new business APE (1% YoY growth) in 2QFY23 as strong growth in group protection and non-linked savings was offset by weak performance in ULIPs and group savings. However, APE grew 10% YoY in 1HFY23 to INR35b. VNB grew 21% YoY to INR6.2b (8% beat), primarily driven by a 502bp YoY expansion in VNB margin to 31.1% in 2QFY23. For 1HFY23, VNB rose 25% YoY to INR10.9b; VNB margin also expanded 372bp to 31.0%. We marginally cut our APE estimates for FY23/24 but estimate IPRU to deliver 23% CAGR in VNB over FY22-24. This will be driven by a combination of premium growth and slight improvement in margins, thereby enabling operating RoEV at ~17% in FY24E.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR600 (premised on 2x FY24E EV).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance - 171022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 10:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.