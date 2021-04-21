MARKET NEWS

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 574: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 574 in its research report dated April 19, 2021.

April 21, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
 
 
YES Securities' research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


ICICI Pru is embarking on an aggressive target of a 28% CAGR in VNB Margins during FY21-23E. The drivers for this growth include 1) Strong growth in business from non-ICICI bank partners (IndusInd Bank, AU Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC and Standard Chartered) as most of these relationships were created in fag end of the past fiscal, 2) in terms of products there is a strong focus on non-par products, which would be margin accretive, 3) no price hike in protection will enable market share gains and 4) impact of ICICI Bank change in stance is now in the base. Factoring these in, we are raising our VNB estimates for FY22E and FY23E by 8% and 10% respectively. A delivery on their aspirational target of 28% CAGR can call for a re-rating, which we have not built in our target price yet.



Outlook


We retain our BUY rating with a 1-year revised price target of Rs574 (from Rs562 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Recommendations #Yes Securities
first published: Apr 21, 2021 03:21 pm

