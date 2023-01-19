Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 570: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) reported a decline in new business APE (-6% YoY; in line) in 3QFY23 hit by weak ULIP growth even as nonlinked savings and protection businesses grew strongly. However, APE rose 4% YoY to INR53.4b in 9MFY23. VNB grew 20% YoY to INR6.2b (10% beat), driven by a 720bp YoY VNB margin expansion to 33.9% in 3QFY23. For 9MFY23, VNB rose 23% YoY to INR17.1b fueled by VNB margin expansion of 490bp to 32.0%.

Outlook

We estimate IPRU to deliver an 18% CAGR in VNB over FY22-25. This will be driven by a combination of premium growth and slight improvement in margins, thereby enabling an operating RoEV of ~16% over FY23-25E. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR570 (premised on 1.8x Sep’24E EV).

