172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-icici-prudential-life-insurance-target-of-rs-525-motilal-oswal-6049711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 525: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


ICICI Prudential Life (IPRU) posted a sharp improvement in VNB margins at 27.4% (the highest among the listed insurers). This was aided by the growing mix of the Non-Linked Savings business and improvement in Protection margins – as the entire re-insurance hike was passed on to the customer. APE declined 23% YoY, mainly led by a 45% YoY plunge in ULIP (reported strong trends on a sequential basis). Persistency rate exhibited a mixed trend; it showed marginal improvement in 13th/61st month, but declined in other cohorts. Overall, persistency in the Protection segment improved sharply, while also showing recovery in ULIP (but lower v/s last year’s levels). IPRU is focused on expanding its distribution strength and has added IndusInd as its new banca partner (in the previous quarter, it had tied up with IDFC First Bank), which would aid growth in the medium term. We estimate IPRU to deliver 17% VNB growth over FY20–23E. Margins are expected to improve to ~28%, and operating RoEV would sustain at ~15% by FY23E. Maintain BUY.


Outlook


We expect operating RoEV to sustain at ~15%. Maintain Buy, with Target Price of INR525 (2.2x Sep’22 EV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.