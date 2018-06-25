App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 480: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated June 21, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) is amongst the market leader in the private sector life insurance space, aided by its strong brand, distribution capabilities and product portfolio. It has increased its market share in retail weighted premium to ~12% in FY18 (~6% in FY12) and has alongside reported sharp improvement in persistency ratios. This coupled with change in product mix in favor of protection business and strong cost control has enabled healthy margin expansion (16.5% VNB margin in FY18 v/s 10.1% in FY17).

Outlook
We expect margins to improve further to 18.2% by FY20E, boosting average operating RoEV to ~20% over FY18-20E. We value IPRU at INR480 per share using P/EV multiple of 2.7x (implied new business multiple of 21x). Initiate coverage with BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 25, 2018 03:41 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

