Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 480: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) is amongst the market leader in the private sector life insurance space, aided by its strong brand, distribution capabilities and product portfolio. It has increased its market share in retail weighted premium to ~12% in FY18 (~6% in FY12) and has alongside reported sharp improvement in persistency ratios. This coupled with change in product mix in favor of protection business and strong cost control has enabled healthy margin expansion (16.5% VNB margin in FY18 v/s 10.1% in FY17).

We expect margins to improve further to 18.2% by FY20E, boosting average operating RoEV to ~20% over FY18-20E. We value IPRU at INR480 per share using P/EV multiple of 2.7x (implied new business multiple of 21x). Initiate coverage with BUY.

