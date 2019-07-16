App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 475: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated July 15, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


The trajectory in new business premium at ICICI Prudential Life (IPRU Life) seems to be stabilizing as the company reported ~5.3% YoY APE growth in 1QFY20 as against flattish growth in FY19. Higher new business strain driven by rising mix of the protection business and associated advertisement & marketing cost impacted earnings growth in FY19. We estimate earnings growth to turn positive at 9% CAGR over FY19-21 led by (a) Protection business continuing to grow at a robust pace, thus driving margins, (b) improved operating leverage aided by increasing use of technology, and, (c) recovery in the core savings business.


Outlook


We estimate IPRU to report ~22% CAGR in VNB over FY19-21E led by 17% CAGR in new business APE while operating RoEV is expected to sustain at ~19%. Maintain BUY with PT of INR475/share (2.3x Mar-21E EV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 16, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

