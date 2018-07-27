App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated July 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


IPRU reported a muted 1QFY19 performance, with shareholder net profits declining 31% YoY (25% miss) even as policyholder surplus stood in line at INR3b (est. of INR3b). Key highlights of 1QFY19: (a) 13% YoY growth in net premium income due to a 13% decline in new business premium. (b) Total commission expenses grew 29.3% YoY due to a change in product mix, while opex increased 44.5% due to higher advertisement/employee cost. (c) New business margin improved to 17.5% from 16.5% in FY18. (d) Share of protection business in total APE increased to 8.2%. (e) 49th month persistency improved by 450bp to 63.7%.


Outlook


We have cut our PAT estimates by ~14%/17% for FY19/FY20 to factor in lower premium income and higher strain from new business due to an increase in share of protection business. We expect IPRU to deliver a 14.4% CAGR in new business APE over FY18-20, while margins are likely to improve from the current levels of ~17.5%. We, thus, estimate 20% CAGR in VNB over FY18-20, while RoEV is expected to sustain at ~16.5%. We value IPRU at INR450 per share, which corresponds to 2.5x FY20E EV. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.