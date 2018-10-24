App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


IPRU’s PAT fell 29% YoY to INR3b (our estimate: INR3.3b) in 2QFY19. Despite renewal/single premium increasing 18%/50% YoY, gross premium growth was restricted to 16% YoY due to tepid 3% YoY growth in first year premium. NBM improved to 17.5% in 1HFY19 from 16.5% in FY18, enabling 41.5% VNB growth for the first half of the fiscal. Trend in persistency improved across cohorts, while 13th month persistency held largely stable at 85.2%. This enabled healthy 18% YoY growth in renewal premium in 2QFY19.


Outlook


We revise our PAT estimates to reflect higher opex, and value IPRU at INR450 per share (2.5x FY20E EV). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.