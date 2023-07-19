English
    Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 679: Religare Retail Research

    Religare Retail Research is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 679 in its research report dated July 19 2023.

    July 19, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
    Religare Retail Research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    ICICI Prudential’s (IPRU) top-line remained muted in Q1FY24 as net premium income increased by 2% YoY to Rs 7,020cr. The flat net premium income was mainly due to decline in first year premium and single premium by 2% YoY and 6% YoY, respectively. Even though, the premium income remained flattish, net commission remained elevated at 25% YoY as first year commission and single commission saw a growth of 23% YoY and 94% YoY, respectively. Annualized premium equivalent declined by 4% YoY to Rs 1,460cr.


    Outlook

    We have revised the target price of the company upwards to Rs 679 and also changed rating to Buy from Accumulate valuing the company at a P/EV of 1.9x of its FY25E embedded value per share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company #Recommendations #Religare Retail Research
