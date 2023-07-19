Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 679: Religare Retail Research

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Religare Retail Research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

ICICI Prudential’s (IPRU) top-line remained muted in Q1FY24 as net premium income increased by 2% YoY to Rs 7,020cr. The flat net premium income was mainly due to decline in first year premium and single premium by 2% YoY and 6% YoY, respectively. Even though, the premium income remained flattish, net commission remained elevated at 25% YoY as first year commission and single commission saw a growth of 23% YoY and 94% YoY, respectively. Annualized premium equivalent declined by 4% YoY to Rs 1,460cr.



Outlook

We have revised the target price of the company upwards to Rs 679 and also changed rating to Buy from Accumulate valuing the company at a P/EV of 1.9x of its FY25E embedded value per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance - 19 -07 - 2023 - reg