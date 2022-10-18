English
    Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 660: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated October 17, 2022.

    October 18, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company


    ICICI Prudential Life reported 21% growth in VNB. VNB margin expanded to 31.1% in Q2FY2023 (up 500 bps y-o-y/10 bps q-o-q). This was driven by change in product mix. Share of non-linked business (par and non-par) increased to 29% in Q2FY2023 from 26% in Q2FY2022. ULIP was down to 41% in Q2FY2023 versus 51% in Q2FY2022. Increase in annuity and group protection also contributed to margin expansion. APE growth was muted at 1% y-o-y as strong growth in group protection and non-linked savings was offset by weak performance in ULIPs and group savings.


    Outlook


    We believe the company is expected to deliver a 17% CAGR in VNB over FY2022-FY2024E, driven by premium growth and margin improvement, thus enabling operating RoEV at ~17% in FY2024E. The stock currently trades at 2.1x/1.8x its FY2023E/FY2024E EVPS. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 660.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 06:15 pm
