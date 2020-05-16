Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 450: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 13, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. (IPRU) recorded 4.8% year-over-year (y/y) increase in gross premium to Rs.106.47 billion in Q4FY20, primarily due to growth in new business premium. Renewal premium decreased 4.1%% y/y. Net premium income (net of reinsurance) increased 4.2% y/y Rs.104.75 billion in the quarter. The quarter witnessed negative income from investment of Rs.188.13 billion as against income of Rs.58.39 billion in Q4FY19. Profit after tax declined 31.5% y/y to Rs.1.78 billion.
Outlook
We continue to remain positive on the company and maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs.450 per share.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19