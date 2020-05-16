Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 450: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. (IPRU) recorded 4.8% year-over-year (y/y) increase in gross premium to Rs.106.47 billion in Q4FY20, primarily due to growth in new business premium. Renewal premium decreased 4.1%% y/y. Net premium income (net of reinsurance) increased 4.2% y/y Rs.104.75 billion in the quarter. The quarter witnessed negative income from investment of Rs.188.13 billion as against income of Rs.58.39 billion in Q4FY19. Profit after tax declined 31.5% y/y to Rs.1.78 billion.

Outlook

We continue to remain positive on the company and maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs.450 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.