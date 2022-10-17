English
    Buy ICICI Pru Life; target of Rs 620: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on ICICI Pru Life has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated October 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 17, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on ICICI Pru Life


    IPRU delivered a decent H1FY23 financial performance, led by sharp moderation in APE growth in Q2, and offset by sustained strong margins owing to a favorable product mix. While the robust VNB margins continue to impress, we still have concerns about return of topline (APE) growth. In this backdrop, we adjust our FY23-25 estimates to account for the developments in H1 (higher margin, but weaker growth) and reiterate our BUY rating, with our Sep-23 Target Price at Rs620/share. Post the recent underperformance of IPRU shares, the current valuation at ~FY23E P/EV of 2.1x is attractive, but return of growth is needed to drive a re-rating of the stock, in our view.


    Outlook


    Our TP comes down to Rs620 from Rs670, as we increase our Cost of Equity (CoE) as per the Appraisal Value method, to 13.5% from 12.5%. The change in CoE reflects the addition of some discount on EV that unwinds at a lower rate than CoE. We reiterate our BUY on IPRU, on valuation support (FY23E P/EV of 2.1x). (Exhibits 8-10)


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #ICICI Pru Life #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 09:58 pm
