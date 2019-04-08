Buy ICICI Lombard with target at Rs 1,210: Anand Rathi

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is 4th largest non-life insurance company and the largest private player in the industry.

With focus on SME insurance market and cross selling opportunities, the company looks to drive growth on the back of several initiatives - expanding distribution network, enhancing product offering and bolstering technology to improve overall operational efficiency and customer service.

It has issued 23.5 million policies in FY18 and its gross direct premium income (GDPI) increased 15.2% year over year(y/y) to Rs 123.57 billion.

During 9MFY19, GDPI increased 16.7% y/y, outpacing the industry growth rate of 13.1%. Focusing on retail health, it grew its retail indemnity new business by more than 50% during 9M2019.

Given its impressive underwriting performance, diversified product mix and favourable macro traits, we believe the company is well positioned for long term growth and initiate our coverage on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,210 per share.