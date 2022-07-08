Buy ICICI Lombard; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Lombard

The general insurance industry is all set to deliver a healthy 12% CAGR in premium over the next decade led by 1) healthy trend in auto sales, 2) sustained strong momentum in health insurance demand and 3) commercial insurance lines growing in line with a robust economic growth. Amidst this, ICICIGI has emerged to be India’s largest private sector general insurance company post its merger with Bharti Axa (BAXA). Stronger correlation with new auto sales, investments into health distribution channel, synergies from BAXA merger and expected results of past investments in technology are the key earnings triggers for ICICIGI. During FY22-24, we see the company delivering a premium/PAT CAGR of 19%/28% and a RoE of 19.1% in FY24.

Outlook

The stock is trading closer to its trough P/E multiples post 31% correction in the past 18 months. We recommend BUY with a 1-year price target of INR1,500.

More Info

At 14:37 hrs ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 1,270.45, down Rs 6.95, or 0.54 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,290.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,265.10.

It was trading with volumes of 7,208 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 91,339 shares, a decrease of -92.11 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.72 percent or Rs 45.80 at Rs 1,277.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,674.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,070.95 on 22 September, 2021 and 13 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.11 percent below its 52-week high and 18.63 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 62,382.52 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ICICI Lombard - 080722 - moti