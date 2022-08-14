Buy ICICI Lombard; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Lombard

The Indian insurance industry is undergoing radical transformations. Tighter regulatory norms, volatile equity markets, and rapidly changing customer expectations are some of the biggest challenges that the market is sailing through. Despite these challenges, the industry is poised for robust growth, riding on tech-driven disruptions. ICICIGI, through its annual report, has re-iterated its readiness to capitalize on this fast-growing general insurance industry. Its core business strategy is built on six pillars namely (1) enhancing market share (2) delivering customer service and technology (3) expanding product suite (4) capturing newer market opportunities (5) robust risk management (6) operating profitability. The Company has increased its focus on delivering growth within preferred profitable segments such as increasing presence in CV, within group health emphasizing on SME business, thereby ensuring profitability.

Outlook

We expect the expense ratio to fall to 27.9% in FY24 from 29.1% in FY22. The combined ratio/RoE is likely to improve to 102.2%/18.8% in FY24E from 108.8%/15.4% in FY22. We maintain our BUY rating on ICICIGI with a TP of INR1,500 (35x FY24E P/E).

