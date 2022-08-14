English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Lombard; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Lombard recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Lombard


    The Indian insurance industry is undergoing radical transformations. Tighter regulatory norms, volatile equity markets, and rapidly changing customer expectations are some of the biggest challenges that the market is sailing through. Despite these challenges, the industry is poised for robust growth, riding on tech-driven disruptions. ICICIGI, through its annual report, has re-iterated its readiness to capitalize on this fast-growing general insurance industry. Its core business strategy is built on six pillars namely (1) enhancing market share (2) delivering customer service and technology (3) expanding product suite (4) capturing newer market opportunities (5) robust risk management (6) operating profitability. The Company has increased its focus on delivering growth within preferred profitable segments such as increasing presence in CV, within group health emphasizing on SME business, thereby ensuring profitability.



    Outlook


    We expect the expense ratio to fall to 27.9% in FY24 from 29.1% in FY22. The combined ratio/RoE is likely to improve to 102.2%/18.8% in FY24E from 108.8%/15.4% in FY22. We maintain our BUY rating on ICICIGI with a TP of INR1,500 (35x FY24E P/E).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Lombard - 120822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Lombard #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 12:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.