Buy ICICI Lombard; target of Rs 1470: Emkay Global Financial

After being driven by profitability-first strategy for many years, the company is currently pursuing the growth-first strategy and, rightly so, now by protecting its market share in its turf of motor and commercial lines, while charting plans to grow retail health. With Covid-19 turbulences behind and auto market outlook (PV, CV, and 2Ws) looking much brighter (post muted and declining past three years), the private sector market leader is well poised to grow. The new growth-first strategy would mean that profitability in the near run would be suboptimal than pre-Covid trend, but this is the right strategy to protect its market position and make the business future ready.



We initiate coverage on ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ICICIGI) with a Buy rating and a September 2023 TP of Rs1,470 (+21.1% upside). Our TP implies September 2024 PE multiple of ~30x, a minor discount to its historical average multiple.

