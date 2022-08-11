English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Lombard; target of Rs 1470: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on ICICI Lombard has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1470 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 11, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on ICICI Lombard


    After being driven by profitability-first strategy for many years, the company is currently pursuing the growth-first strategy and, rightly so, now by protecting its market share in its turf of motor and commercial lines, while charting plans to grow retail health. With Covid-19 turbulences behind and auto market outlook (PV, CV, and 2Ws) looking much brighter (post muted and declining past three years), the private sector market leader is well poised to grow. The new growth-first strategy would mean that profitability in the near run would be suboptimal than pre-Covid trend, but this is the right strategy to protect its market position and make the business future ready.



    Outlook


    We initiate coverage on ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ICICIGI) with a Buy rating and a September 2023 TP of Rs1,470 (+21.1% upside). Our TP implies September 2024 PE multiple of ~30x, a minor discount to its historical average multiple.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Lombard - 100822 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #ICICI Lombard #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.