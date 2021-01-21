MARKET NEWS

Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance: target of Rs 1750 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated January 19, 2021.

January 21, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance


Q3FY2021 results were steady; the company reported mixed operational numbers, helped by lower combined ratios. However, upfronting of acquisition costs, higher claims payout diluted the PAT performance compared to GDPI growth. Premium incomes, which normalised in 9MFY2021 (GDPI growth of 3.9% y-o-y for 9MFY2021); combined ratio was lower at 97.9% (versus 100.4% in FY2020). ILGI trades at 41x/33x its FY2022E/FY2023E EPS and valuations indicate its long-term business resilience even during challenging times.



Outlook


We recommend Buy on ILGI with a revised PT of Rs. 1,750.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

