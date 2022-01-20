MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance: target of Rs 1750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated January 19, 2022.

Broker Research
January 20, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance


ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company’s (ILGI) profitability missed our estimates, owing to an increase in underwriting loss. PAT came in at Rs. 318 crore versus our expectation of Rs. 442 crore and declined by ~29% q-o-q (up 1% y-o-y). We believe the company’s focus on diversifying into tier-3 and 4 cities is positive and will help the company to ride on a diversifying product mix and multi-channel distribution network, backed by robust risk selection and strong investment returns. Merger with Bharti Axa is expected to bring in cost and operational efficiencies going ahead.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on ILGI with a PT of Rs. 1,750.


More Info on Trent

Close

Related stories

At 14:43 hrs ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 1,372.25, down Rs 53.25, or 3.74 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,395.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,319.00.

It was trading with volumes of 75,802 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 14,274 shares, an increase of 431.07 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.28 percent or Rs 18.45 at Rs 1,425.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,674.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,295.00 on 22 September, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.03 percent below its 52-week high and 5.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 67,352.79 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Lombard General Insurance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 20, 2022 02:01 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.