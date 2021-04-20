MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance: target of Rs 1750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated April 16, 2021.

Broker Research
April 20, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance


ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ILGI) reported steady numbers for Q4FY2021. Operational performance was largely in-line, helped by lower combined ratios. The combined ratio has been normalizing and stood at 101.8% for Q4, but on FY2021 basis, it stood at 99.8%, lower than 100.4% in FY2020. We expect the focus on diversifying into tier 3 & 4 cities is positive, and will help the company ride on growth drivers of diversifying product mix, multi-channel distribution network, backed by robust risk selection and strong investment return.



Outlook


We retain Buy with unchanged price target of Rs 1750 with reasonable valuations at 38.6x / 31x FY2022E / FY2023E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Lombard General Insurance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 20, 2021 01:10 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.