Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance: target of Rs 1750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated March 19, 2021.

March 22, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance


ILGI reported steady numbers for Feb2021 where it saw steady Gross Direct Premium Underwritten (GDPI) for the month, but 3.7% growth on a YTD FY2021 basis. Tailwinds like increase in FDI in insurance, lower combined ratio and claims ratio would provide a further boost to the Industry as a whole. ICICI Lombard being the largest private player is well placed to gain. With reasonable valuations at 39x/31.5x its FY2022E/FY2023E EPS; the stock has corrected by ~12% from its highs and given the strong business strength, high capitalisation, market leadership we find risk reward favourable.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ILGI) with a unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 1,750.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Lombard General Insurance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 22, 2021 04:46 pm

