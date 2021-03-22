Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance: target of Rs 1750: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ILGI reported steady numbers for Feb2021 where it saw steady Gross Direct Premium Underwritten (GDPI) for the month, but 3.7% growth on a YTD FY2021 basis. Tailwinds like increase in FDI in insurance, lower combined ratio and claims ratio would provide a further boost to the Industry as a whole. ICICI Lombard being the largest private player is well placed to gain. With reasonable valuations at 39x/31.5x its FY2022E/FY2023E EPS; the stock has corrected by ~12% from its highs and given the strong business strength, high capitalisation, market leadership we find risk reward favourable.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ILGI) with a unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 1,750.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More