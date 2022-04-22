Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1612: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Net premiums earned: Net premiums earned remained broadly flat QoQ, where Crop and Motor segments have acted as a drag Loss ratios: Overall loss ratio has deteriorated by 240 bps QoQ to 72%, with all segments except Fire and Engineering evolving negatively on sequential basis Expense control: Expense ratio was flat QoQ at 31.5% where opex rose just 0.2% QoQ but commissions fell by -21% QoQ.



Outlook

We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on ICICIGI with a revised price target of Rs 1612: We value ICICIGI at 36x FY23 P/E for an FY21-24E EPS CAGR of 17%.

