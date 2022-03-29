Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1550: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard is among the leading multi-line players in the general insurance space with ~8.3% market share on an overall basis. The motor segment is a key contributor and forms 44% of total premium • The general insurer is among the most profitable and consistent in terms of return ratios with RoE of ~16-20% for a sustainable period.

We value ICICI Lombard at 3x FY24E premium (50% weight) and 1.5x FY24E float (50% weight) to arrive at a TP of Rs 1550 per share.

At 17:30 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 1,276.10, up Rs 9.35, or 0.74 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,284.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,255.00.

It was trading with volumes of 27,549 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 35,410 shares, a decrease of -22.20 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.32 percent or Rs 4.00 at Rs 1,266.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,674.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,192.00 on 22 September, 2021 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.77 percent below its 52-week high and 7.06 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 62,641.88 crore.

