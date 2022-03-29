English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Investen - India’s biggest Investors Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1550: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated March 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 29, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance


    ICICI Lombard is among the leading multi-line players in the general insurance space with ~8.3% market share on an overall basis. The motor segment is a key contributor and forms 44% of total premium • The general insurer is among the most profitable and consistent in terms of return ratios with RoE of ~16-20% for a sustainable period.



    Outlook


    We value ICICI Lombard at 3x FY24E premium (50% weight) and 1.5x FY24E float (50% weight) to arrive at a TP of Rs 1550 per share.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 1,276.10, up Rs 9.35, or 0.74 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,284.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,255.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 27,549 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 35,410 shares, a decrease of -22.20 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.32 percent or Rs 4.00 at Rs 1,266.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,674.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,192.00 on 22 September, 2021 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 23.77 percent below its 52-week high and 7.06 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 62,641.88 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #ICICI Lombard General Insurance #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 09:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.