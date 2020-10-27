172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-icici-lombard-general-insurance-target-of-rs-1510-sharekhan-6023131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1510: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1510 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on ICICI Lombard General Insurance


ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ILGI) reported strong Q2FY2021 results, better-than -expected operational performance, along with lower claim ratios and combined ratios further sweetening the performance. Performance was strong on the cost aspect, with combined ratio (lower is better) at 99.7% (same as Q1FY2021, was 100.4% in FY2020). Solvency ratio has improved further to 2.74x in Q2 FY2020 as against 2.17x in March, which is positive.


Outlook


ILGI trades at 32.9x/26.8x its FY2022E/FY2023E EPS and its long-term business fundamentals have remained steady even during times of crisis. We recommend Buy on ILGI with a price target of Rs. 1,510.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 04:02 pm

