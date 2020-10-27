Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1510: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ILGI) reported strong Q2FY2021 results, better-than -expected operational performance, along with lower claim ratios and combined ratios further sweetening the performance. Performance was strong on the cost aspect, with combined ratio (lower is better) at 99.7% (same as Q1FY2021, was 100.4% in FY2020). Solvency ratio has improved further to 2.74x in Q2 FY2020 as against 2.17x in March, which is positive.

Outlook

ILGI trades at 32.9x/26.8x its FY2022E/FY2023E EPS and its long-term business fundamentals have remained steady even during times of crisis. We recommend Buy on ILGI with a price target of Rs. 1,510.

