Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1050: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated September 10, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd (ICICIGI or ICICI Lombard) is the 4th largest non-life insurer (8.2% GDPI market share in FY18) and a leader among private players (18.9% share ex-standalone health) . Over FY15-18, it has recorded a 23% GDPI CAGR, outperforming the industry (20%) by leveraging its a) parent’s brand equity, b) retail-focused, diversified product mix and c) strong, multi-channel distribution in 638 of 716 districts in India. Superior risk selection, micro-segmentation and the flexibility to opportunistically enter/exit business lines has resulted in significant improvement in the insurer’s underwriting performance. Loss ratios have moved from 81% in FY15 to 77% in FY18. After pioneering online sales in FY05, digitisation and automation remain the key to its operating efficiencies as scale builds.
Outlook
ICICI Lombard is well-positioned to deliver 15% GDPI growth – in line with the industry – over FY18-20E ,enabled by i) structural factors: a) non-life under penetration and low density as well as b) urbanisation and rising asset ownership; ii) granular focus on niche segments within Motor and Health insurance and iii) a strong, productive distribution network.
