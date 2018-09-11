Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1050: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd (ICICIGI or ICICI Lombard) is the 4th largest non-life insurer (8.2% GDPI market share in FY18) and a leader among private players (18.9% share ex-standalone health) . Over FY15-18, it has recorded a 23% GDPI CAGR, outperforming the industry (20%) by leveraging its a) parent’s brand equity, b) retail-focused, diversified product mix and c) strong, multi-channel distribution in 638 of 716 districts in India. Superior risk selection, micro-segmentation and the flexibility to opportunistically enter/exit business lines has resulted in significant improvement in the insurer’s underwriting performance. Loss ratios have moved from 81% in FY15 to 77% in FY18. After pioneering online sales in FY05, digitisation and automation remain the key to its operating efficiencies as scale builds.

Outlook

ICICI Lombard is well-positioned to deliver 15% GDPI growth – in line with the industry – over FY18-20E ,enabled by i) structural factors: a) non-life under penetration and low density as well as b) urbanisation and rising asset ownership; ii) granular focus on niche segments within Motor and Health insurance and iii) a strong, productive distribution network.

