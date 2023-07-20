English
    Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company; target of Rs 1633: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1633 in its research report dated July 19, 2023.

    July 20, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

    ICICI Lombard’s (ICICIGI) strategy remains that of profitable growth. This can entail profits over market share in motor (YoY 400/146bps lower loss ratio/market share in motor in Q1FY24) with higher-than-industry growth in health (12/131bps gain in retail/group health market share YoY in Q1FY24). However, COR improvement is notable (102.9%) adjusted for Catastrophic losses in Q1FY24).

    Maintain BUY with a target price of INR 1,633 based on 35x FY25E EPS of INR 46.6 (all unchanged).

