Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company; target of Rs 1633: ICICI Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

ICICI Lombard’s (ICICIGI) strategy remains that of profitable growth. This can entail profits over market share in motor (YoY 400/146bps lower loss ratio/market share in motor in Q1FY24) with higher-than-industry growth in health (12/131bps gain in retail/group health market share YoY in Q1FY24). However, COR improvement is notable (102.9%) adjusted for Catastrophic losses in Q1FY24).

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a target price of INR 1,633 based on 35x FY25E EPS of INR 46.6 (all unchanged).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company - 20 -07 - 2023 - isc