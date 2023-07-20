Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company; target of Rs 1540: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
ICICI Lombard reported a PAT of Rs. 390 crore (up 12% y-o-y/ down 11% q-o-q) mainly driven by higher investment income (up 22% y-o-y/ 2% q-o-q). Though net written premium grew strongly by 23% y-o-y, net earned premium grew by just 12% y-o-y due to higher unexpired risk reserves. Combined ratio was higher at 103.8% versus expectation of 102.5% as it included the impact of Cyclone which increased the loss ratio by 90 bps which led to higher underwriting loss at Rs. 320 crore versus Rs. 251 crore q-o-q and Rs. 193 crore y-o-y.
Outlook
Stock currently trades at 32.6x/ 28.7x its FY2024E/ FY2025 EPS. We maintain a Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 1540.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company - 20 -07 - 2023
