Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company; target of Rs 1500: Sharekhan

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company’s PAT missed expectations despite strong growth in net premium earned. In Q1FY2023, PAT came in at Rs. 349 crore versus estimates of Rs. 378 crore, up ~80% y-o-y and ~12% q-o-q. This was primarily attributed to the narrowing of underwriting loss during the quarter. GDPI grew robust at 28% y-o-y in Q1FY2023 and expense ratio was stable at 27.8% y-o-y. Management plans to continue to invest in technology and agency channels for the health segment to accelerate growth going ahead. This may result into its RoE to recover to high teens in the medium term and combined ratio may take longer to reach ~100%.

Outlook

At the current price, the stock trades at 36.9x/30x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS and has corrected 24% from the highs of Rs.1,674. We maintain our Buy rating on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company with a revised PT of Rs. 1,500.

