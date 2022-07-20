English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company; target of Rs 1500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated July 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 20, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company


    ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company’s PAT missed expectations despite strong growth in net premium earned. In Q1FY2023, PAT came in at Rs. 349 crore versus estimates of Rs. 378 crore, up ~80% y-o-y and ~12% q-o-q. This was primarily attributed to the narrowing of underwriting loss during the quarter. GDPI grew robust at 28% y-o-y in Q1FY2023 and expense ratio was stable at 27.8% y-o-y. Management plans to continue to invest in technology and agency channels for the health segment to accelerate growth going ahead. This may result into its RoE to recover to high teens in the medium term and combined ratio may take longer to reach ~100%.



    Outlook


    At the current price, the stock trades at 36.9x/30x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS and has corrected 24% from the highs of Rs.1,674. We maintain our Buy rating on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company with a revised PT of Rs. 1,500.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company - 200722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 12:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.