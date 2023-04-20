Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company; target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

ICICI Lombard reported a PAT of Rs. 437 crore (up 40% y-o-y/ 24% q-o-q), above the consensus and our estimates driven by higher investment income and a likely rise in inward commissions.. However, GDPI growth moderated to 7% y-o-y. Excluding one off transaction during the quarter, the GDPI growth was at 12.5% y-o-y. Premium growth was still slower than industry growth (~16.9%). Net earned premium grew by 12% y-o-y. Despite higher claims ratio at 74.2% vs 70.3% q-o-q led by higher claims ratio in Motor third-party segment, Combined ratio at 104.2% remained stable q-o-q due to higher inward commission and lower expenses. Underwriting loss stood at Rs. 251 crore vs Rs. 293 crore q-o-q and Rs. 309 crore y-o-y.

Outlook

Stock currently trades at 27.0x/ 23.7x its FY2024E/ FY2025 EPS. We maintain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1400.

