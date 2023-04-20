English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company; target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated April 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 20, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

    ICICI Lombard reported a PAT of Rs. 437 crore (up 40% y-o-y/ 24% q-o-q), above the consensus and our estimates driven by higher investment income and a likely rise in inward commissions.. However, GDPI growth moderated to 7% y-o-y. Excluding one off transaction during the quarter, the GDPI growth was at 12.5% y-o-y. Premium growth was still slower than industry growth (~16.9%). Net earned premium grew by 12% y-o-y. Despite higher claims ratio at 74.2% vs 70.3% q-o-q led by higher claims ratio in Motor third-party segment, Combined ratio at 104.2% remained stable q-o-q due to higher inward commission and lower expenses. Underwriting loss stood at Rs. 251 crore vs Rs. 293 crore q-o-q and Rs. 309 crore y-o-y.

    Outlook

    Stock currently trades at 27.0x/ 23.7x its FY2024E/ FY2025 EPS. We maintain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1400.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company - 20 -04 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 20, 2023 02:20 pm