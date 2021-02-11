MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co; target of Rs 1591: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1591 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

Broker Research
February 11, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co


ICICI Lombard General Insurance is a private general insurance company, listed on 27th Sept 2017. The company offers various insurances covering travel, home, health and motor segments. Gross direct premium income (GDPI) rose 9.3% YoY, positively impacted by P&C segment (25.7% YoY) and Motor segment (14.3% YoY). PAT grew 6.6% YoY to Rs. 314cr owing to capital gains of Rs. 108cr (vs Rs. 17cr in Q3FY20) and lower claims incurred (-2.3% YoY). Though we may see increase its sales and promotional expenses owing to pressure from competition, we expect the margins to improve from current levels.


Outlook


Hence, we upgrade our rating to BUY on the stock with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 1,591 based on 7x FY23E BVPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Geojit #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co #Recommendations
first published: Feb 11, 2021 04:48 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | We are still 50% hedged as market tests unchartered territory, says Zerodha Co-founder

D-Street Talk | We are still 50% hedged as market tests unchartered territory, says Zerodha Co-founder

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.