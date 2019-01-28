Buy ICICI Bank, target Rs 381: Shabbir Kayyumi

Shabbir Kayyumi

Scrip seems to form bottom near Rs 350-355 levels after hitting high of Rs 383 marks on higher side. Principal of polarity showing strong support at lower levels. Moreover, it has been trading above all its important moving averages which can aid a strong move on upside.

Further, indicator and oscillator are looking conducing for upside move. One can take long position at Rs 355 with stop loss of Rs 339 for the target of Rs 381.