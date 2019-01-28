App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank, target Rs 381: Shabbir Kayyumi

One can take long position at Rs 355 with stop loss of Rs 339 for the target of Rs 381.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Shabbir Kayyumi

Scrip seems to form bottom near Rs 350-355 levels after hitting high of Rs 383 marks on higher side. Principal of polarity showing strong support at lower levels. Moreover, it has been trading above all its important moving averages which can aid a strong move on upside.

Further, indicator and oscillator are looking conducing for upside move. One can take long position at Rs 355 with stop loss of Rs 339 for the target of Rs 381.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 12:36 pm

