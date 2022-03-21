English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Bank: target of Rs 970: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 970 in its research report dated March 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 21, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank


    With nearly all private banks reporting better results and pick up in disbursements, ICICI Bank is poised to take lead and march ahead of its rivals. Retail disbursements have witnessed significant pick up, led by mortgages and auto loans. Corporate demand is likely to improve, given pick up in trade volumes and increasing working capital demand, aided by rising commodity prices. The bank’s focus is on growing core operating profit and intends to keep credit cost at ~25% of the core operating profit. The bank has created 360-degree customer-centric approach, where it is not just aiming to sell a product but is also creating an ecosystem of offerings to attract customers. This is coupled with digital banking solutions, which are also powering the bank’s growth. With correction of 18% from the highs of Rs. 860, the stock presents a good buying opportunity.



    Outlook


    The stock is currently trading at 2.6x/2.2x its FY2023E/FY2024E book value. We reiterate Buy on ICICI Bank with an SOTP-based PT of Rs. 970.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 16:01 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 710.60, down Rs 9.35, or 1.30 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 722.35 and an intraday low of Rs 705.75.


    It was trading with volumes of 283,881 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 782,999 shares, a decrease of -63.74 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.68 percent or Rs 11.90 at Rs 719.95.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 859.70 and 52-week low Rs 531.00 on 25 October, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 17.34 percent below its 52-week high and 33.82 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 493,679.05 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 04:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.