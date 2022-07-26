Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 970: Sharekhan

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank reported steady performance on all fronts – NII, core operating profit, earnings, and advances recorded healthy growth with better asset quality and minimal core credit cost during the quarter. The bank reported PAT at Rs. 6,905 crore, which was significantly above street’s expectations of Rs. 6,260 crore, mainly led by higher PPoP (led by treasury income) and lower core credit costs. PAT grew by 42% y-o-y/-2% q-o-q. Core PPoP grew by 19.4% y-o-y/1.1% q-o-q despite higher opex growth (25% y-o-y/7% q-o-q). Asset quality improved with both GNPA and NNPA ratios falling by 19 bps q-o-q and 6 bps q-o-q to 3.41% and 0.70%, respectively, during the quarter. The stock is currently trading at 2.1x/1.8x its FY2023E/FY2024E core ABV.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 970. Sustainable business performance along with improving return ratios matrix make it our preferred pick in the banking sector.

