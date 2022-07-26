English
    Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 970: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 970 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

    July 26, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank


    ICICI Bank reported steady performance on all fronts – NII, core operating profit, earnings, and advances recorded healthy growth with better asset quality and minimal core credit cost during the quarter. The bank reported PAT at Rs. 6,905 crore, which was significantly above street’s expectations of Rs. 6,260 crore, mainly led by higher PPoP (led by treasury income) and lower core credit costs. PAT grew by 42% y-o-y/-2% q-o-q. Core PPoP grew by 19.4% y-o-y/1.1% q-o-q despite higher opex growth (25% y-o-y/7% q-o-q). Asset quality improved with both GNPA and NNPA ratios falling by 19 bps q-o-q and 6 bps q-o-q to 3.41% and 0.70%, respectively, during the quarter. The stock is currently trading at 2.1x/1.8x its FY2023E/FY2024E core ABV.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 970. Sustainable business performance along with improving return ratios matrix make it our preferred pick in the banking sector.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:42 pm
