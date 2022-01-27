MARKET NEWS

    Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 968: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 968 in its research report dated January 23, 2022.

    January 27, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on ICICI Bank


    ICICI Bank reported another quarter of stellar performance on most counts with improvement in asset quality. Profit for the quarter grew strongly by 25% YoY/12% QoQ to INR 6,194 cr, was higher than our estimate of INR 5,726 cr. NII for the quarter grew by 23% YoY/5% QoQ to INR 12,236 cr, led by strong advances growth of 16% YoY. Core PPOP grew by 25% YoY to INR 10,060 cr supported by strong fee income growth of 19% YoY. Headline NPA ratio of the bank improved further with GNPA reduction of 69bps QoQ and NNPA decreased by 14bps QoQ led by negative net slippages, strong recoveries and write off. Restructured pool of the bank remained flat at INR 9,684 cr or 120 bps of advances. Bank has not utilized any covid provision during the quarter and continue to hold provision buffer of INR 6,425 cr (0.8% of advances) which provides comfort over balance sheet position.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised SOTP based target price of INR 968 (INR 942 earlier), based on 2.6x FY24E P/ABV for standalone bank and INR 163 for subsidiaries.


    At 17:30 ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 794.00, down Rs 7.55, or 0.94 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 801.40 and an intraday low of Rs 781.30.

    It was trading with volumes of 490,178 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 502,164 shares, a decrease of -2.39 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.42 percent or Rs 3.35 at Rs 801.55.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 859.70 and 52-week low Rs 512.10 on 25 October, 2021 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 7.64 percent below its 52-week high and 55.05 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 551,364.44 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 10:14 pm
