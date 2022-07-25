English
    Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 950: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated July 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 25, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank


    ICICIBC witnessed another strong quarter with core PAT beating estimates by 4% led by better asset quality and stronger loan growth. While NII was inline, margins were superior driven by increased LDR and efficient liquidity management. Sequential credit flow was healthy across segments viz. retail (mortgages, PL/CC), corporate and BuB. To aid business growth, the bank has reorganized its teams to focus on cities with large market opportunities while maintaining focus on micro markets. Asset quality surprised positively yet again with GNPA reducing by 15bps QoQ mainly led by higher recoveries, while buffer provisions increased and OTR/BB & below pool further reduced. CAR is strong with CET-1 at 17%. ICICIBC has consistently outperformed with earnings quality improving each quarter.


    Outlook


    Our multiple at 3.0x on core FY24 ABV and SOTP based TP at Rs950 remain unchanged. Retain BUY.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 25, 2022 03:53 pm
