Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 906: Prabhudas Lilladher

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICIBC reported marginally higher performance with PAT growth of Rs61.9bn [PLe: Rs60.7bn] and strong NII growth of 23% YoY, led by a solid core PPOP growth of 25% YoY. We believe that bank’s growth momentum will continue in 4Q as well given 1) Lower slippages of Rs40.2bn (annualized 2.1% of loans) were reported with improvement in economic activity, 2) Asset quality metrics have held up well with strong recovery/upgrades, PCR maintained at 80%, 80bps of COVID contingency provisions (despite w.back Rs10.5bn) and restructuring book at 120bps, and 3) Strong franchise strength is reflected via solid growth both in liabilities & assets with much better managed risk, which keeps ROEs to move towards +15% in FY23 & FY24.

Outlook

We maintain our conviction at ‘BUY’ with revised TP of Rs. 906 (from Rs.819) based on 2.6x Sep-23 ABV and subs value of Rs186 (from Rs.181).

At 15:46 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 781.10, down Rs 12.90, or 1.62 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 818.00 and an intraday low of Rs 778.80.

It was trading with volumes of 357,134 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 502,164 shares, a decrease of -28.88 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.94 percent or Rs 7.55 at Rs 794.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 859.70 and 52-week low Rs 512.10 on 25 October, 2021 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.14 percent below its 52-week high and 52.53 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 542,407.86 crore.

