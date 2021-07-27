Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 835: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated dated July 25, 2021.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank
ICICIBC reported strong earnings performance, led by robust core PPOP, aided by healthy NII growth (5bp NIM expansion). Also, lower provisions (23% below our estimate) drove the earnings beat v/s our estimate. The bank is thus progressing well towards earnings normalization. Fresh slippages stood elevated at INR72.3b (annualized ~4% of loans), pre-dominantly from the Retail/Business Banking portfolio. However, this was partially compensated by higher recoveries and upgrades. The GNPA/NNPA ratio grew by 19bp/2bp QoQ to 5.15%/1.16%. PCR remains stable at 78.4%, the highest in the industry. Restructured loans stood controlled at 0.7% of loans (v/s 0.5% in FY21).
We maintain our Buy rating with a revised SoTP-based TP of INR835/share (2.6x FY23E ABV for the bank).
