Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 835: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated dated July 25, 2021.

July 27, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICIBC reported strong earnings performance, led by robust core PPOP, aided by healthy NII growth (5bp NIM expansion). Also, lower provisions (23% below our estimate) drove the earnings beat v/s our estimate. The bank is thus progressing well towards earnings normalization. Fresh slippages stood elevated at INR72.3b (annualized ~4% of loans), pre-dominantly from the Retail/Business Banking portfolio. However, this was partially compensated by higher recoveries and upgrades. The GNPA/NNPA ratio grew by 19bp/2bp QoQ to 5.15%/1.16%. PCR remains stable at 78.4%, the highest in the industry. Restructured loans stood controlled at 0.7% of loans (v/s 0.5% in FY21).


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised SoTP-based TP of INR835/share (2.6x FY23E ABV for the bank).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jul 27, 2021 02:15 pm

