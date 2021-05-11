MARKET NEWS

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 700: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated April 24, 2021.

May 11, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI bank reported an impressive set of numbers with NII and core PPoP growing by 17% and 20% respectively. Pro forma gross NPAs improved by 46 bps QoQ to 4.96%, led by lower than expected slippages at 3.2% and higher upgrades during Q4. Slippages were contained at 2.5% for FY21 against 2.45% in FY20. Sequential improvement in NIM by over 15 bps to 3.84% despite taking the impact of compound interest waiver was encouraging. NIM benefitted from a continued decline in CoF and further reduction in overseas book. The bank made additional COVID related contingency provisions of Rs10bn in 4QFY21 and has not utilized earlier buffers during the quarter. Consequently, standard provision buffers (ex of general provisions but includes other std provisions) improved to Rs89bn as of Mar-21, or 1.2% of advances against 1% in previous quarter.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a SOTP-based TP of Rs700 (from Rs640 earlier), valuing the standalone bank at 2.2x Mar-23E book, which including the value of subsidiaries implies 2.7x P/ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 11, 2021 02:54 pm

