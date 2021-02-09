MARKET NEWS

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 640: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 11:48 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI bank reported a robust operating performance with NII and PPoP growth of 16% and 17% respectively. PAT grew by 19% YoY with a RoA of 1.7% (annualized) for the quarter. Pro forma gross NPAs were contained at 5.42% as of Dec-20 against 5.36% in the last quarter, with pro-forma PCR at 77%, higher than peers. Higher PCR was also driven by the Bank’s revised provisioning policy wherein it has raised provisioning requirement for early bucket NPAs. Pro forma slippages were contained at 4.5% for 3QFY21 and 2.7% for 9MFY21, with over ~75% of slippages from the retail book, well spread across secured and unsecured portfolios. Sequential loan growth at 7% was very encouraging, well spread across domestic corporate (7.5% QoQ), retail (8% QoQ), and SME (16% QoQ). Growth trends in both SME (25% YoY) and business banking (39% YoY) books remained very strong led by the bank’s low market share, empowerment of branches, and decongestion of SME underwriting.



Outlook


The bank is well poised to deliver a 1.5-1.6% RoA led by its improving operating metrics, increased confidence on asset quality along with high std provision buffers, and best in class liability profile. Tweaking our forward estimates marginally, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a SOTP-based TP of Rs640, valuing the standalone bank at 2.2x Dec-22E book, which including the value of subsidiaries implies 2.6x P/ABV.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #ICICI Bank #Recommendations
first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:48 pm

