you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank target of Rs 630: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated December 19, 2019.

 
 
Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank continues to be our preferred pick and is among the best plays on the improving trend in asset-quality issues. Revival of earnings growth and improvement in advances book and return ratios (ROEs to improve to 15% in FY2022E from ~3% in FY2019A) are key re-rating triggers for the stock. We introduce FY2022E earnings estimates and are accordingly rolling over our PT on FY2022E book value estimates.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 630.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 20, 2019 11:08 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

