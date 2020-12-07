PlusFinancial Times
Buy ICICI Bank; Target Of Rs 614: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 614 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 7, 2020 / 12:03 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICIBC’s analyst day showcased version digital 2.0 (1.0 was held last year) which moved one step ahead with COVID-19 pandemic accelerating some initiatives, tweaking a few and simultaneously embarking some new ones. Based on presentations the bank continues to embrace on “One Bank One ROE” principle with retained focus on core operating profitability by either improving revenue lines or by reducing cost/improving efficiency via digital. The bank has immensely benefitted from this despite some hiccups, but then for next few years we see these initiatives clearly supporting business growth and enhancing operating profitability. With strong capital base and relatively large COVID related issues moving behind, bank will continue to invest heavily in technology. We believe these initiatives will gradually help towards sustained doubled digit return ratios of 14-15% by FY23.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with largely unchanged earnings and revise our TP to Rs614 (from Rs520) as we increase multiple to 2.0x from 1.8x and roll over to Mar-23 ABV.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 7, 2020 12:03 pm

