Buy ICICI Bank; Target Of Rs 585 : Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank hosted their analyst day highlighting traction in existing digital capabilities across business segments and newer industry first digital initiatives, re-iterating its underlying narrative of ‘One bank, One RoE, One KPI’. Growing ecosystem-based offerings and focus on risk calibrated core operating profit should aid market share gains in both assets and liabilities and support profitability. Sustained recovery trends in disbursements and lower than anticipated risk in corporate book were other key takeaways.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised SOTP-based Target Price of Rs585 (from 510 earlier) led by lower slippages and higher standalone multiple of 2x (from 1.7x earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.