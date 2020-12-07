PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ICICI Bank; Target Of Rs 585 : Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated December 07, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 7, 2020 / 12:22 PM IST

Dolat Capital Market's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank hosted their analyst day highlighting traction in existing digital capabilities across business segments and newer industry first digital initiatives, re-iterating its underlying narrative of ‘One bank, One RoE, One KPI’. Growing ecosystem-based offerings and focus on risk calibrated core operating profit should aid market share gains in both assets and liabilities and support profitability. Sustained recovery trends in disbursements and lower than anticipated risk in corporate book were other key takeaways.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised SOTP-based Target Price of Rs585 (from 510 earlier) led by lower slippages and higher standalone multiple of 2x (from 1.7x earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #ICICI Bank #Recommendations
first published: Dec 7, 2020 12:22 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.