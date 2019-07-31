Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated July 29, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank clocked healthy numbers in Q1FY20, with strong all-round operating performance. Helped by lower slippages and NPA recoveries, provisions declined significantly. We believe that with earnings normalising, it is the start of a sustainable growth cycle for the bank.
Outlook
We therefore maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs. 550.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.