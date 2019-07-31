Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank clocked healthy numbers in Q1FY20, with strong all-round operating performance. Helped by lower slippages and NPA recoveries, provisions declined significantly. We believe that with earnings normalising, it is the start of a sustainable growth cycle for the bank.

Outlook

We therefore maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs. 550.

